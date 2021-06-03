Investigation underway after house fire in North Knox County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a house fire reported in North Knox County early Thursday morning, officials said.

Rural Metro Fire responded to 9207 Andersonville Pike around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a double-wide modular home filled with smoke and no fire was visible.

As crews began to search for the fire, it finally showed itself in the attic, according to a press release.

The occupant said that there had been a fire in a bedroom earlier and they had extinguished the fire without calling the fire department.

Officials said the conditions inside the structure made it difficult for fire crews to find the fire and the structure sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported, officials said. Rural Metro Fire said the occupant was outside the home when crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.