Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane

Rural Metro Fire was able to save a good portion of the resident's belongings, including wrapped Christmas presents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Crews responded to the fire in the Powell community. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.

