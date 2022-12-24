KFD: No injuries reported in house fire on Morgan Springs Way

Officials found that the cause of the fire was a heater being used to thaw pipes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames from the area of Valley View Drive and Oak Branch Circle at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to KFD.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a utility room behind a duplex that had smoke and fire coming from the door. Units quickly extinguished the fire and began to check for extensions, KFD said.

Officials investigated the cause of the fire and found a heater being used to thaw pipes.

The fire was primarily contained in the utility room with a minor extension into the attic, KFD said.

Damage was contained to the room and no one was injured, said KFD.