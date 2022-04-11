Two house fires occur in East and West Knox County overnight

Fire crews fought house fires on Acco Road in East Knox and Duncan Road in West Knox last night.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to two separate house fires that broke out late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first fire occurred around 11 p.m. at 2266 Duncan Road in West Knox County.

Fire crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof and a partial collapse of the structure, according to Rural Metro.

All occupants had already evacuated the house upon the crew's arrival. They reported smelling smoke and then exited to find the roof on fire, Rural Metro said.

The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported, according to Rural Metro.

The second fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at 309 Acco Road in East Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire arrived at the home to find an active fire in the basement. All occupants had already safely evacuated outside.