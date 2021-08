Knoxville Fire Department says the house had a heavy fire coming from the building, and it appeared to be under renovation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Avenue B in Knoxville Sunday morning.

At 6:04 a.m., Knox County E911 received a call of smoke coming from a house on Avenue B. Upon arrival, the fire crew discovered a heavy fire coming from the home.

At this time, there have been no injuries reported, and the house appears to be under renovation according to officials.