If you bought your turkey early and stuck it in the freezer, don't forget to take it out so it can thaw!

The bigger the turkey, the longer it needs to defrost.

It takes days to defrost a turkey in the refrigerator. A turkey that's 20 to 24 pounds could take up to 6 days to thaw out.

If you're just reading this... don't worry.

You can thaw out your turkey in cold water the day before or morning of depending on how big it is.

It takes 10 to 12 hours to thaw a turkey, weighing 20 to 24 pounds, in cold water. The less the turkey weighs, the less time it needs.

Don't forget to thaw your turkey out ahead of Thanksgiving!

