Knoxville — If you are looking forward to a delicious fried turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner, make sure you and your family stay safe while making it!

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (aka WWE wrestler Kane) teamed up with Rural/Metro to demonstrate both the right way, and the wrong way, to deep fry a turkey:

"Sometimes disaster can be great teachers, so we showed the safe proper way and of course the wrong way," said Larry Wilder, Knox Co. Fire Prevention Bureau.

"This is definitely one of those things you do not want to do at home. I'm there with professional firefighters and it's still a little hair raising experience," said Jacobs.

Here are some tips if you are frying your turkey:

Read the manufacturer's instructions thoroughly before using the fryer.

Don't overfill with oil.

Make sure turkey is completely thawed.

NEVER use your fryer inside your home, garage or on a balcony or patio.

Make sure the fryer is on a level surface

Turkey fryers should be set up at least 20 feet away from your home or any combustible material. This also goes for gas and charcoal/wood burning grills.

Don't leave your turkey fryer unattended

Avoid loose or baggy clothing when cooking because of the danger of fire.

© 2018 WBIR