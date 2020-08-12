How shelters are adjusting, dealing with the cold and COVID-19

Shelters are adjusting how they take care of their populations, trying to manage the cold and COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The weather is getting colder and we continue to see COVID-19 spread. Both are putting the Knoxville homeless community at risk.



"It turns your hands into popsicles it'll turn you into popsicles" said Peter Oestreich.

For Peter Oestreich, being homeless and dealing with the cold has always been hard.

With COVID-19, it's making life more difficult.



"When it comes to getting sick in here, that needless to say spreads around very fast" said Oestreich

Karen Bowdle is director of communications for Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

She says they're doing the best they can to assist with both challenges.



"Anytime that the weather gets below what feels like below 32 degrees we put out the white flag and that is a symbol to our homeless neighbors that KARM is open for them to come inside and get relief," said Bowdle.



Not only a warm place, but also providing healthy conditions.

"We've anytime anyone comes in they have to have their temperature check first, we do health screening questionnaire just to make sure they haven't exhibited any symptoms they haven't been exposed to COVID-19" Bowdle said.



They've also spent time spacing out cafeterias and dorms. They also installed HVA systems that are used to kill germs, viruses and more.

Oestreich says in these challenging times the community does its best to look out and help each other