How the pandemic is impacting the busiest night of the year for East Tennessee churches

From making reservations to hosting outdoor or virtual services, churches are changing their Christmas Eve traditions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the pews at First United Methodist Church Morristown will be empty.

"We had hoped to be in-house for Christmas Eve. We were planning to take reservations, but as the numbers continued to climb, and we had several members who have been infected, we just felt like it was prudent for us not to do in-house worship," Rev. Asa Majors said about the decision to change the tradition for their most popular night.

Majors said they pre-recorded a service that they'll post online. They're also hoping to host a short ceremony outdoors in the parking lot.

"We have spots marked off for people to put up camp chairs if they want to sit down. They can stay in their cars. They can just stand. We just hope that we're able to be outdoors together and just bring the light of Christ into the world," Majors said about the highlight of the evening when church-goers will light candles and sing Silent Night.

Central Baptist Fountain City is taking a similar approach and recently converted a space outside into a prayer garden.

"We've shifted to an in-person, outdoor service there. We also realized that not everybody's comfortable with being in-person, even outside, so we got an FM transmitter. So, folks can sit in their car in the parking lot and still be present," Rev. Josh Beeler said. "We're also are putting together an online experience for folks to still have a Christmas Eve celebration this year."

Broadcasting online is something Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville has done for years, so transitioning to fully virtual services came easily.

"We've had an online presence for many, many years, but it has been difficult to not be with the family," Senior Pastor Daryl Arnold said.

Arnold said their biggest night of the year is actually New Year's Eve, known as 'Watch Night' for African American Churches.

"Most African American churches will come together around 10 p.m. and do worship and word and spend time with one another in service. Then, go into the new year on our knees and in prayer," Arnold said.

He's keeping all of his services completely virtual for the time being.

While the season is often one for celebration, this year, it's also one of grieving.

"When I'm putting my sermons together, I am very cognitively aware that people who are watching it are suffering from COVID-19. Mom or daddy's dead. There's going to be a lot of empty seats at the Christmas table," Arnold said.

Majors said her church is broadcasting a 'Blue Christmas' service throughout the entire week that focuses on loss and grief.

"This is a time of reflection for those who are struggling with the holiday season. Maybe they've experienced grief or loss. That could be from years and years ago or it can be new grief and loss," Majors said.