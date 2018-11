Hang on to your 'I Voted' stickers! You can get more than Instagram likes with it.

South Coast Pizza in South Knoxville posted on Facebook that they will be offering free slices of pizza on Election Day, Nov. 6.

All you need to do is bring your 'I Voted' sticker.

The offer lasts from 4 to 10 p.m. on Election night, Nov. 6.

RELATED: Final Day of Early Voting | Your guide to voting in the Nov. 6 election

© 2018 WBIR