It's almost July 4th, and that means fireworks. Fireworks, however, can be tricky to capture in a single photo.

So how do you get the best photos on the big day? Photographer Colby McLemore of Colby's Photography has some tips for everyone from the beginners to Instagram-aficionados:

General tips:

Play and have fun. Consider what is more important, photographing the fireworks or spending time with family and/or friends.

Photograph upwind from where the fireworks are being shot off, which is usually to the west or toward the setting sun. This makes sure the smoke doesn’t obscure the lights and colors.

If you can’t do this, photograph a lot at the beginning of the show before all the smoke covers the remaining fireworks.

Photograph just the fireworks and then also take other photos with the surrounding area as well.

Use a tripod, even with a cell phone. You can get them at Best Buy or F32 Photo next to West Town Mall.

Using a cell phone:

Find the below settings before the fireworks start

Try different modes-- start with the night or fireworks mode if you have it; if not, try a landscape mode

Consider doing video, which simplifies a lot of settings

Turn the flash off

Do not zoom

Use Burst Mode to take lots of photos at once and increase your chances of getting that perfect shot

Lower the exposure or brightness, usually called exposure compensation in the manual or search on Youtube "exposure compensation" and your camera name and/or app name

Experiment with lower ISO settings

Try turning on and off HDR and see if there are any differences

DSLR Cameras, inter-changeable lenses:

Fine tune your settings before the fireworks start

Use cable release, wireless trigger, or 2 second delay

Turn on Long Exposure Noise Reduction

Mode – Bulb

Aperture – f/11

ISO – 200

Turn off Auto-Focus and turn the lens to infinity

Photograph at different shutter speed lengths

© 2018 WBIR