KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After this weekend's flooding, Knox County and the City of Knoxville are joining with emergency personnel to document damage to houses and businesses.

Property owners are encouraged to call 311 (or 865-215-4311) to report significant damage to their buildings.

Uniformed first responders or government employees will be making visits to many but not all of the damaged properties.

The damage assessment will be forwarded to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), which will collect data from multiple communities to see if the damage estimate qualifies for possible federal assistance.

Knoxville police officers and firefighters, City and Knox County stormwater engineers, and Rural/Metro Fire Department and AMR Emergency Medical Services personnel are among the teams that will be conducting assessments throughout Knoxville and Knox County.

If you see a uniformed first responder or a stormwater engineer in street clothes in your neighborhood, don't be startled.

If anyone claiming to be helping with the damage assessment comes onto private property, you should ask to see their identification. You can also call 311 to verify that the person providing identification is indeed a legitimate damage assessment team member. Do not open your door to anyone that seems suspicious.

You can call the Knoxville 311 Center for Service Innovation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.