The first of three debates between Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee in Tennessee's gubernatorial campaign is set for Tuesday at the University of Memphis.

The debate is sponsored by The Commercial Appeal and the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee, WMC Action News 5, the University of Memphis, the League of Women Voters and the Economic Club of Memphis.

It will be held at the university's Michael D. Rose Theater Lecture Hall. No more public tickets to the event are available.

Debate schedule: Tennessee Governor Race: Karl Dean & Bill Lee to face off in November

How to watch Tuesday's gubernatorial debate

When: 7 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday

Live stream: All six sites of the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee.

Those are:

Television: WMC Action News 5 will carry the debate live. The station will also live stream the debate. Public television stations across the state will air the debate at 10:30 p.m. CDT. Check your local listings for details.

