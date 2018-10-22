Wondering what to do with all of your leftover fall decorations? Your old pumpkin can help piggies!

Knoxville's Hooves and Feathers Farm Animal Humane Society needs your help in providing food and shelter for their pigs this fall.

Fall decor, such as pumpkins, squash, and straw bales provide a good source of vitamins and minerals to the pigs as well as a warm shelter during colder months.

All unpainted pumpkins, squash, and straw bales can be donated to the Hooves and Feathers front gate located at 2551 Cunningham Road from now until Nov. 30.

When leaving a donation, provide a note containing your name, phone number, and mailing address to receive a thank you note from the piggies.

Hooves and Feathers is a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing shelter and rehabilitation for, and adoption of, neglected farm animals in Tennessee.

