KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knox County parent is holding his kids a little tighter this evening after he says a bullet blasted through his kitchen window with no explanation.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it's happened to three homes in the same neighborhood in the last 10 days.

The homes are off of Ball Road in the Miller's Plantation subdivision in Karns.

Ricky Hunley was blown away.

"One of my children could've been sitting here," Hunley said. "It could've taken their life. Or I could've been sitting here, or my wife, or my father. Anyone."

A table his family uses everyday now has a bullet hole carved in it.

The Hunley family found the damage Friday.

"This is the third house that's been hit within seven days in this neighborhood," Hunley said. "And the bullets all look the same."

Incident reports from the Knox County Sheriff's Office confirm damage in three homes, including one report of a bullet found on a bed.

Hunley said he's heard distant gunshots before, but never felt unsafe until now.

"We understand people shoot guns in the county, and that's okay, but you're going to hurt someone if you're just shooting up in the air and it's hitting a house--multiple houses," Hunley said.

While investigators have not said what caused the bullet hole, gun expert and owner of Knoxville Gun Range Robbie Paskiewicz said you have to be careful anytime you're shooting.

"We have a phrase," Paskiewicz said. "Know your target, know what's beyond your target."

He says you should always have something to stop your bullet.

"If you don't have a firm backstop behind that, such as a mound of earth, or a trap of come kind, whether it's steel trap or a water trap, or anything--that bullet can just travel travel and travel," Paskiewicz said.

He says you might legally be able to fire, but you still have to be smart, because bullets can travel for more than a mile in some cases.

"There's common sense though," Paskiewicz said. "How close you are to people's homes, how close you are to your home, or to anything else the stray bullet can travel to."

Hunley said the scary situation reminds him what matters.

"Hug your kids," Hunley said.

Hunley said he hopes investigators can track down the cause very soon.