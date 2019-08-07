Update (7/12/19): Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park identified the body of a man found in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road on Monday, a news release from the park said Friday.

The man found in the area between Townsend and Cades Cove was identified in the release as David J. Carver, 64, of Blount County.

"The Knox County Regional Forensic Center positively identified Carver through comparison of medical records," the release said.

An autopsy is being performed, per the release. The cause of death, as well as activity at time of death, are under investigation.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of Carver, who had been one of the office's missing persons cases.

Blount County Sheriff's Office JULY 12, 2019 Sheriff James Lee Berrong and the deputies of the Blount County Sheriff's Office extend our sympathies to the family of David J. Carver, who was found deceased in the Great Smoky...

He had missing since late April.

"The Sheriff's Office investigated this missing person's case. This is not the outcome we hoped for. Prayers for his family," the department said in the post.

Original (7/8/19): Rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said searchers discovered unidentified human remains in the park.

According to the GSMNP, an off-trail hiker came across an unidentified human body off of Laurel Creek Road. Authorities said the remains appear to be several months old.

The cause of death is still under investigation.