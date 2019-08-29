SCOTT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police says the human remains found near Wadlow Bridge in Scott County have been identified as 22-year-old Joshua McConnell of Kingsport.

McConnell was reported missing by the Kingsport Police Department in April. A previous news release said a friend reportedly dropped McConnell off at a convenience store at the intersection of North Eastman Road and Fort Henry Drive on April 13th. The police report said McConnell was planning to meet a person from Bristol at the store.

Officials say his remains were discovered near the bridge off of US-23 and Wadlow Gap Road on Sunday afternoon. VSP says McConnell's death does not appear to be "criminal in nature," but the investigation is ongoing.