KPD: Human remains found inside a vacant East Knoxville property, no signs of foul play

The Knoxville Police Department said the remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center to be examined and for identification.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said human remains were found inside a vacant property in East Knoxville Monday morning. They said there were no obvious signs of foul play there.

They said the remains were found inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains were taken to the Regional Forensic Center to be examined further and to identify the deceased, according to KPD.

Additional information about the remains, such as how they were found, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

