MCSO: Investigation underway after hiker finds human remains in Tellico Plains area

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a hiker found human remains in the Tellico Plains area earlier this week, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The discovery was made on Old Furnace Road, according to a press release.

MCSO said that deputies and detectives responded and confirmed that it was in fact human remains.

At this time, the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are assisting in the investigation.

MCSO said the victim has been identified and the family has been notified.