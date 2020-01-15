A two-day undercover operation by TBI and Spring Hill Police Department has led to 11 men being arrested, including three facing charges for solicitation of a minor.

The investigation began Thursday, Jan. 9 aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill. Authorities placed decoy ads on websites linked to commercial sex. All 11 men arrested have been booked into Maury County Jail.

The suspects arrested and their charges include:

Naveen Mogili, 35, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Adam Weber, 36, of Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Schelton Guffey, 27, of Tomkinsville, KY: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II

Jordan Millican, 28, of McMinnville: Patronizing Prostitution

Opey McGee, 39, of Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Daniel Crutcher, 19, of Unionville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Raymond Adamson, 45, of Culleoka: Patronizing Prostitution

James Talley, 36, of Pulaski: Patronizing Prostitution

Thomas Davis, 72, of Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Mentor Ahmeti, 30, of Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Avery Whitehead, 33, of Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)

The TBI, Spring Hill Police, the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Office of the 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper all participated in the operation.