Dozens of cats were taken to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon.

The Campbell County Animal Shelter has been working to get its air conditioning fixed all week and find homes for about 170 animals.

On Friday, they moved nearly 70 kittens to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.

MORE: Campbell Co. shelter rushing to move about 170 animals after A/C breaks

Earlier this week, The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley took in about 30 at-risk pets after learning the news of the failed air system.

"We've set up an email address, Emergencyfoster@humanesocietytennessee.org, and we want people if they can just email us and let us know what they can take," said Gwen Schablik with the humane society. "A dog, a cat, a litter of kittens...anything will help."

MORE: Day two of A/C outage at the Campbell County shelter

The shelter said it is now in need of kitten food, canned and dry, as well as kitty litter and boxes.

Schablik says they have foster homes for a lot of the kittens but not all of them. Fosters are keeping them about a week or two and after that, the humane society will plan an adoption event.

The Campbell County Animal Shelter isn't expected to have the air condition fixed for another week to ten days, Schablik said.

© 2018 WBIR