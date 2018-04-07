Hundreds of people in Scott County braved the heat Wednesday to line the streets of Huntsville for the annual Independence Day Parade.

"It’s so hot, I don’t even know if I can handle this," said Wyatt Terry, who dressed up in a 4th of July costume. "The past three years that we’ve been doing this costume, it has not been this hot. It is way too hot for this."

Terry walked the length of the parade route in a costume, giving out candy and giving people high fives.

"It’s fun being patriotic," said Terry. "I tried to pour water on me before it even started. That didn’t work. I’m still burning up."

Inside the Kiddz Snack Shack, Ashley Kidd served up food with a side of advice for beating the heat.

"It’s miserable. Yes, it’s very hot," said Kidd. "Try to stay hydrated. Lots of water, lots of Gatorade."

The Huntsville Fire Department will shoot off fireworks starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

© 2018 WBIR