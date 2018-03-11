Pigeon Forge, Tenn. — While there’s still well over a month until Christmas, people gathered in Pigeon Forge to witness the Angel Tree light up.

The Christmas experience was a combined effort from the Salvation Army and the Incredible Christmas Place.

Tony Barnes is a co-owner of the Incredible Christmas Place and said Saturday’s event was much bigger than a holiday celebration.

“Christmas is about giving not receiving and that’s why we want to help give back to the community,” he said.

The purpose of the celebration was to help raise money for local children in need, to make sure they get to have a Christmas too. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase angels.

Each angel went toward purchasing something for a child.

Barnes said organizers watched hundreds of people come and go all day.

“Originally, we just thought like 350 people would come, but then we got to 500 and we’re expecting a lot more,” he said.

Layla and Ava Holder are in Pigeon Forge on vacation. Their parents brought them to the Incredible Christmas Place to witness the 24-foot Angel Tree light up at 7 p.m.

“I like the lights because they are all sparkly and I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family,” Ava said.

Photo by Gabrielle Hays

As the night went on, organizers placed a giant red and white switch next to the Angel Tree and people started to gather around.

"Everything is a build up to the Angel Tree being lit and we just want people to come and have a great time,” Barnes said.

According to a Salvation Army volunteer, this is the first time the Angel Tree program was held in one central place.

If you’re hoping to help out the 200 children or angels from the Angel Tree Celebration, organizers say you can do so by contacting the Salvation Army or the Incredible Christmas Place.

© 2018 WBIR