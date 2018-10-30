As people across the country mourn the lives of 11 people killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue, they're also coming together in solidarity.

That was demonstrated Monday night in Knoxville, where an estimated 600 to 800 of people gathered at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center.

The focus of the vigil was not about the hate crime, but how to spread love so nothing like this tragedy happens again.

"We join with our Jewish brothers and sisters, our neighbors and friends, to say that hate and bigotry are not welcome in Knoxville," Mayor Madeline Rogero said at the vigil.

She, along with Jewish and Christian leaders, addressed a huge crowd of people of all faith.

The diverse group of attendees were there to support each other, no matter their background.

"An attack against any innocent person is an attack against all of us," said Rabbi Alon Ferency.

Music filled the air, and lit candles were raised up in prayer.

"People from all over Knoxville came out tonight and it really means so much to us," said Lisa Reyes Mason

She and and her family are part of the Knoxville Jewish community.

Mason Reyes is proud of her heritage, and hopes her young daughter always will be, too.

"Is anti-Semitism still very real in the world? Yes," she said. "But look at the amazing support and turn out against anti-Semitism and that she can grow up knowing that. That there are people all over the community who will come together.":

Neighbors supported neighbors, lending, if nothing else, emotional support.

"To deal with it alone is very heavy," said Seema Singh-Perez, a member of the Hindu community. "So to come here in community, to bring my daughter with me to have discussions about whats going on and to see some togetherness instead of some hatred."

Rev. Chris Buice with the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church spoke praises of the Jewish community and their support after the shooting at his church 10 years ago.

And he urged the group to be the ones to make a change.

"Tonight we pray," said Buice. "Tonight we hug. Tonight we support each other. But tomorrow we vote. And tomorrow we take action."

The vigil began and ended in song, ringing out a somber but powerful "amen."

