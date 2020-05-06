Hundreds of marchers return to downtown Knoxville for peaceful protest

They started at the convention center at World's Fair Park and then moved on to Market Square. The multi-racial crowd carried signs and chanted as they walked in the

Hundreds of marchers wound through downtown Knoxville streets Friday in a peaceful protest spurred by the killing of a black man in Minnesota and ensuing national violence and unrest.

They started at the convention center at World's Fair Park and then moved on to Market Square. The multi-racial crowd carried signs and chanted as they walked in the late-spring heat and humidity.

Some signs recognized a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot to death in March by police who charged into her home while serving a "no-knock" warrant. Breonna Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday.

Many also called out the last words of George Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest May 25.

The crowd knelt and fell quiet as they took up positions in Market Square.

Some called for an end to police brutality, video of which has been circulating across the nation from various cities including Buffalo, New York.