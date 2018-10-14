Downtown Knoxville — Hundreds turned out at World's Fair Park for the Subway Race Against Cancer this afternoon, Oct. 14.

The local race celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Honorary race chair Missy Kane said the race has raised $7 million, which stays in East Tennessee.

"You can't say that about all races a lot of races are great and good for charities, but this one the money that is donated all stays in this area to treat treatment and prevention," Kane said.

