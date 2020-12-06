Hundreds support Black Lives Matter movement in Clinton

Six decades ago, the Clinton 12 became one of the first groups of students to integrate an all-white school in the South. They're still fighting for equality.

CLINTON, Tenn. — When Anna Theresser Caswell showed up to Clinton High School 60 years ago, she wasn't afraid.

"I had no fear," she told 10News. "But it was not always good. I remember the police department taking us out the back door because there was a bunch of people standing out here on the street waiting for us."

Caswell and eleven of her classmates, known as the "Clinton 12," were one of the first groups of black students to integrate an all-white school in the South.

Her time at the school isn't something she likes to think or talk about. But on Thursday, she returned to share her wisdom with the next generations.

"We've got to get away from all that old hatred," she said. "There's no need for it. It doesn't help anybody."

Five-year-old Kenya Shell spoke out against discrimination too.

"Your life still matters every day," she said. "Black lives matter."

Organizer Trevor King said he's been organizing these rallies to continue to momentum and help young people make a difference.

"We need to make sure that these older people have confidence that these young people can finish the race that they started," he said. "I'm not going to let [this movement] die down anytime near me."

Melissa Soles showed up for her children on Thursday. Her father, Maurice Soles, was one of the Clinton 12.

"It just seems like nothing's changed," Melissa Soles said. "He pretty much just fought for them to be able to go to the Clinton Middle School... and it seems like some days [my kids] go through the same things that my father had to."

She's frustrated that more hasn't changed in the sixty years that have passed.

"The hatred, especially for our color, is just too much," Soles said. "We have got to go through a lot. We shouldn't have to do that."

Soles is hoping that people will start to choose love over hate, so the world can be a better place for her children.