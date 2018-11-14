Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains lost-and-found silent color footage of the 1939 Kentucky Derby shot by Granville Hunt. The event was held in May 6, 1939. The first few shots are of races before the main event. The film of the main race, won by a red-masked horse named Johnstown, is shot in slow-motion.

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

KENTUCKY DERBY, MAY 6, 1939

0:00 - Title Screen "The Kentucky Derby."

0:06 - Wide shot of infield crowd and stands at Churchill Downs.

0:11 - Spires at Churchill Downs and horses running at earlier race.

0:19 - Inside Rail horses round turn-four in earlier race, camera pans toward finish line.

0:39 - Wide shot or horses led onto track for Kentucky Derby.

0:52 - Medium shot of horses led on track for main event.

0:57 - Slow motion shot of horses loaded into gates

0:59 - Slow motion shots of start of race, panning to follow action toward spires.

1:16 - Slow motion shot from inside rail of final turn, red-mask is Johnstown.

1:33 - Slow motion shot facing finish line and infield fans.

1:38 - Title Screen "Johnstown no.6 Wins."

1:42 - Group photo with Mildred now dressed and smiling.

1:54 - Title Screen "The End."

2:02 - Reel ends.

