Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.
(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains silent color footage of Chattanooga in 1943 from the lost-and-found films of Granville Hunt. As explained in Part 4, Hunt was a TVA photographer from Knoxville who was transferred to Chattanooga during World War 2 to make the military's top-secret maps of enemy territory and troop movements.
Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.
DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA SKYLINE ROOFTOP 1943 (Begins 0:00)
- 0:00 - Downtown Chattanooga from rooftop.
- 0:08 - Tighter shot of Chattanooga building from rooftop.
- 0:16 - Rooftop shot of Lookout Mountain from Downtown Chattanooga.
- 0:22 - Panning skyline shot of Chattanooga from rooftop.
- 0:38 - Rooftop shot of tall thin brick building.
TVA COWORKERS AND DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA (Begins 0:46)
- 0:46 - Panning shot of five unidentified coworkers, 3 male and 2 female, at TVA in Chattanooga.
- 0:58 - Tight shot of female coworker, pans left for male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
- 1:05 - Tight shot of male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga. TVA visible on door.
- 1:09 - Tight shot of female coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
- 1:14 - Tight shot of third male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
- 1:23 - Wide shot of five TVA coworkers arm-in-arm on Chattanooga sidewalk.
- 1:31 - Medium shot of coworker and Granville Hunt lighting a cigar and standing against wall.
SIGNAL POINT CHATTANOOGA 1943 (Begins 1:39)
- 1:39 - Signal Point overlook Chattanooga, man in foreground.
- 1:50 - Wide shot Signal Point overlook with ledge visible.
- 2:00 - Medium shot of river from Signal Point
- 2:10 - Roadside parked car and spectator at Signal Point.
- 2:23 - Signal Point roadside with posts.
- 2:30 - Signal Point river with foreground natural frame branches.
MORE TVA COWORKERS CHATTANOOGA 1943 (Begins 2:39)
- 2:39 - Trick shot coworkers at TVA; man standing and four coworkers appear, all disappear with finger-snap.
- 3:05 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with mustache in Chattanooga.
- 3:12 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with glasses in Chattanooga.
- 3:18 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with slick dark hair in Chattanooga.
- 3:24 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with brown hair in Chattanooga.
- 3:29 - Close-up shot of TVA female coworker in Chattanooga.
- 3:41 - Tight shot of Granville Hunt smoking cigar in Chattanooga.
- 3:52 - End of reel