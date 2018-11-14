Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains silent color footage of Chattanooga in 1943 from the lost-and-found films of Granville Hunt. As explained in Part 4, Hunt was a TVA photographer from Knoxville who was transferred to Chattanooga during World War 2 to make the military's top-secret maps of enemy territory and troop movements.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA SKYLINE ROOFTOP 1943 (Begins 0:00)

  • 0:00 - Downtown Chattanooga from rooftop.
  • 0:08 - Tighter shot of Chattanooga building from rooftop.
  • 0:16 - Rooftop shot of Lookout Mountain from Downtown Chattanooga.
  • 0:22 - Panning skyline shot of Chattanooga from rooftop.
  • 0:38 - Rooftop shot of tall thin brick building.

TVA COWORKERS AND DOWNTOWN CHATTANOOGA (Begins 0:46)

  • 0:46 - Panning shot of five unidentified coworkers, 3 male and 2 female, at TVA in Chattanooga.
  • 0:58 - Tight shot of female coworker, pans left for male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
  • 1:05 - Tight shot of male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga. TVA visible on door.
  • 1:09 - Tight shot of female coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
  • 1:14 - Tight shot of third male coworker at TVA in Chattanooga.
  • 1:23 - Wide shot of five TVA coworkers arm-in-arm on Chattanooga sidewalk.
  • 1:31 - Medium shot of coworker and Granville Hunt lighting a cigar and standing against wall.

SIGNAL POINT CHATTANOOGA 1943 (Begins 1:39)

  • 1:39 - Signal Point overlook Chattanooga, man in foreground.
  • 1:50 - Wide shot Signal Point overlook with ledge visible.
  • 2:00 - Medium shot of river from Signal Point
  • 2:10 - Roadside parked car and spectator at Signal Point.
  • 2:23 - Signal Point roadside with posts.
  • 2:30 - Signal Point river with foreground natural frame branches.

MORE TVA COWORKERS CHATTANOOGA 1943 (Begins 2:39)

  • 2:39 - Trick shot coworkers at TVA; man standing and four coworkers appear, all disappear with finger-snap.
  • 3:05 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with mustache in Chattanooga.
  • 3:12 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with glasses in Chattanooga.
  • 3:18 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with slick dark hair in Chattanooga.
  • 3:24 - Close-up shot of TVA male coworker with brown hair in Chattanooga.
  • 3:29 - Close-up shot of TVA female coworker in Chattanooga.
  • 3:41 - Tight shot of Granville Hunt smoking cigar in Chattanooga.
  • 3:52 - End of reel
© 2018 WBIR