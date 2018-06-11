Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains silent black-and-white 16-millimeter footage of Knoxville found on one of Granville Hunt’s lost-and-found films. As shown in Part 3 of the Hunt for History series, Hunt was a professional photographer whose career began with Knoxville newspapers and then continued with TVA.

After leaving the news business, he continued to shoot current events on his home movie camera such as snowstorms and visits from celebrities. The footage also contains shots of Sequoyah Hills, friends and coworkers, and trick photography.

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE SNOW, JANUARY 23, 1949 (Begins 0:00)

0:00 - Snowy shot downtown Knoxville, tilt up to see chapel.

0:15 - Medium shot snowy chapel at First Baptist Church through trees.

0:24 - Medium men crossing snowy street (Harold Davis?)

0:29 - Medium shot of hand deep in snow on top of car.

0:37 - Granville hunt walking through snow, hit with snowballs.

0:44 - Man (Harold Davis?) laughing in snow after throwing snowballs.

0:47 - Tight shot of Granville Hunt smiling in snow.

0:51 - Snow piling up on shrubs in Knoxville

0:57 - Top of First Baptist Church in Downtown Knoxville vane in snow.

1:04 - Snow piling up at post office building (now State Supreme Court).

1:10 - Snow piled at entrance to home with stone gates, possibly current site of federal courthouse.

1:19 - Snow and trees piling up in yards.

1:25 - Snow covered branches and snow falling.

1:29 - Indoor shot through glass doors, man shaking snow off coat.

1:33 - Tilt-up Old Courthouse in snow and AJ Building.

1:52 - Snow depth shown with envelope raking snow from top of car.

2:00 - Wide shot of Gay Street in the snow.

2:08 - Corner of Old Courthouse block in snow.

2:15 - Traffic and people crossing street in snow, buses on Gay Street.

2:27 - Lyric Theater and women walking through snow on Gay Street Sidewalk.

2:35 - Tickets for “Gone with the Wind” in snow, January 1940

2:43 - Deep snow on cars on Gay Street.

2:47 - Women with umbrellas, walking and spinning on sidewalk in snow.

2:50 - Deep snow on car parked on Gay Street.

2:55 - Group of men walking down Gay Street sidewalk in the snow.

2:58 - Tilt shot from top of Tennessee Theater sign down to Gay Street in snow.

3:18 - Snowy Gay Street, bus stops.

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE, SPRING 1939 (Begins 3:22)

3:22 - Downtown Knoxville Gay Street. Artists and Models Abroad" ran at the Riviera in March 1939.

3:34 - Wide shot of trolley stop in Downtown Knoxville, Gay Street, March 1939.

3:48 - Shot of Andrew Johnson building from below the Henley Bridge, framed by archway.

3:56 - Dissolve to another shot of Andrew Johnson building from position standing on Henley Bridge.

4:04 - Panning up shot of Old Courthouse.

DOGWOODS AND SEQUOYAH HILLS, SPRING 1939 (Begins 4:19)

4:19 - Tilt down shot of Dogwood blooming.

4:34 - Medium shot of dogwood tree.

4:42 - Dissolve to tight shot of Dogwood Blooms.

4:51 - Woman and daughter at Talahi Park (intersection of Talahi Dr and Cherokee Blvd) in Sequoyah Hills.

5:00 - Woman and daughter sitting at Talahi Park in Sequoyah Hills.

ACTOR RAYMOND MASSEY ARRIVES AT AIRPORT, JUNE 1939 (Begins 5:08)

5:08 - Title screen "Raymond Massey star of Abe Lincoln in Illinois"

5:13 – Actor Raymond Massey exits plane at new McGhee Tyson Airport, June 4, 1939

5:17 - Tight shot of Raymond Massey at plane door.

5:25 - Wide shot of Raymond Massey at new McGhee Tyson Airport.

5:34 - Medium shot of Raymond Massey shaking hands before leaving to LMU for honorary diploma.

5:41 - Granville Hunt and wife, Mildred, come off plane and wave as joke.

FRIENDS AND COWORKERS, 1939 (Begins 5:56)

5:56 - Tight shot, unidentified older woman's face.

6:01 - Medium shot of unidentified older couple, same woman as shot at 0:00.

6:13 - Title Screen "The Hoffmeisters"

6:16 - Title Screen "Leland" (Hoffmeister)

6:18 - Medium shot of Leland Hoffmeister, compositor at the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

6:24 - Title Screen "Bernie" (Hoffmeister)

6:26 - Tight shot of Bernie Hoffmeister, wife of Leland.

6:35 - Two-shot of Bernie and Leland Hoffmeister standing together.

6:48 - Bernie and Leland with Mildred Hunt on top of the Rockefeller Memorial at Newfound Gap.

6:55 - Bernie, Leland, and Mildred walk down steps of Rockefeller Memorial at Newfound Gap

7:13 - Bernie at base of newfound Gap, still under construction as the ground is unpaved.

7:18 - Bernie, Leland, and Mildred exit unknown sundries store, possibly in Gatlinburg.

7:39 - Bernie, Leland, and Mildred at parking lot, possibly at overlook.

7:50 - Title Screen "Harold Davis N-S Photographer"

7:53 - Great shot of Davis loading camera, taking photo, and walking out of frame.

8:07 - Title screen " B.F. Henry"

8:10 - WNOX microphone and radio newscast with B.F. Henry, journalist who later became editor of the Washington Post newspaper.

8:29 - Title screen "J. Sherrill Lakey"

8:30 - Shot of Lakey smoking pipe. Lakey worked with the TVA photographic division.

8:44 - Title Screen "Jim McCoy"

8:46 - McCoy on Knoxville sidewalk. McCoy worked as TVA photographer and was an active booster for University of Tennessee athletics.

BOLEX TRICK PHOTOGRAPHY (Begins 8:53)

8:53 - Title Screen " BOLEX trick photography"

8:58 - Flip transition to title Screen 'By Granville Hunt"

9:01 - Trick shot - Quad Split tennis

9:06 - Trick shot - split screen walking down steps.

9:12 - Trick shot - man fades away on couch.

9:28 - Trick shot - bottle disappears from woman's hand.

9:43 - Trick shot - Cigarette time lapse.

9:49 - Trick shot - Stop motion wine glasses and mouse.

9:58 - Trick shot - cartoon animation on top of photo.

10:00 - Trick shot - man snaps fingers, friends disappear.

10:14 - Trick shot - home changes to night, doors and lights change.

10:33 - End of Reel

