(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains lost-and-found silent footage by Granville Hunt of his daughter from a newborn through her first birthday. As shown in Part 4 and Part 5 of the "Hunt for History" series, Karen Hunt Hackney is now a retired physics and astronomy professor at Western Kentucky University who led the state's NASA consortium.

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

NEWBORN DAUGHTER - FEBRUARY 1945 (Begins 0:00)

0:00 - Mildred Hunt holding newborn daughter while standing against brick wall.

0:05 - Tight shot of newborn daughter being held by Mildred Hunt.

0:11 - Granville Hunt sitting beside brick wall holding newborn daughter.

0:15 - Tight shot newborn daughter face, lying in crib.

0:20 - Mildred Hunt outside holding newborn daughter.

0:23 - Tight shot of newborn daughter held by Mildred.

0:32 - Medium shot of Granville Hunt holding newborn daughter.

0:38 - Mildred holding very young daughter, spring 1945.

0:40 - Closer shot of Mildred holding daughter.

0:43 - Shot over Mildred's shoulder of daughter, baby smiling.

0:46 - Medium shot of infant daughter hair washed with cloth.

0:54 - Medium shot cloth ringing to rinse infant daughter hair.

1:00 - Medium shot of daughter held to sit up in front of brick wall.

1:02 - Close shot of daughter held to sit up in front of brick wall.

SPRINGTIME AND EARLY-SUMMER 1945 (Begins 1:08)

1:08 - Mildred picking flowers in foreground, nice shot, color not as faded.

1:13 - Mildred sitting on towel-covered lawn chair with infant daughter.

1:19 - Close shot of Mildred holding daughter at shoulder-level.

1:23 - Infant daughter sitting on towel with teething rings, tips over.

1:27 - Granville Hunt lifting his infant daughter above his head.

LATE-SUMMER AND FALL 1945 (Begins 1:37)

1:37 - Mildred Hunt helping daughter stand on wooden fence.

1:42 - Shot of Karen and Mildred Hunt, daughter sitting on fence.

1:45 - Daughter sitting in grass on blanket.

1:50 - Tight shot of daughter face, woods and fence in background.

1:57 - Mildred Hunt holding young daughter, standing against shrubs, drops toy.

2:05 - Tight shot of Karen Hunt with pacifier held by mother.

2:13 - Low shot from grass of Mom holding daughter's hand to stand, falls and laughs.

2:22 - Mother-daughter Mildred and Karen hunt outside, daughter standing with help.

2:27 - Daughter sitting on mom's knee in grass, stands and laughs.

2:32 - Granville Hunt with daughter and wife in grass.

2:45 - Granville Hunt sitting in grass with daughter standing.

DAUGHTER WITH TOYS, POSSIBLY CHRISTMAS 1945 (Begins 2:53)

2:53 - Daughter sitting up with toys, waving, crawls to grab teething ring.

3:05 - Daughter sitting with toy horses, crib, and other items, waving.

3:13 - Medium shot of daughter with toy Whimsie brand blocks, smiles.

FIRST BIRTHDAY FEBRUARY 1946 (Begins 3:28)

3:28 - Close shot of Happy Birthday cake with one candle.

3:32 - Daughter standing, pulls candle off cake.

3:44 - Daughter walking and holding napkin, begins to fall.

3:49 - Daughter holding hands with Granville Hunt and walking from front steps of house.

3:54 - Granville Hunt squats and holds daughter's hand to help her stand, begins walking and falls.

3:58 - Wide shot of Granville walking back-and-forth across screen with daughter.

4:15 - Mildred Hunt squatting and propping daughter waving, now wearing sweater.

4:22 - Tight shot of daughter standing with help from mother.

4:25 - Close shot of faces of Mildred Hunt and daughter Karen smiling and laughing.

4:36 - Film ends.

