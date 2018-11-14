Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains lost-and-found footage shot in 1940 and 1941 of a log cabin being built by hand in Loudon County. The films were shot by Granville Hunt. The cabin was built on the farm of Carl and Laura Robinson, the parents of Hunt's wife Mildred Robinson Hunt. The cabin became a summer home for the Robinsons upon their retirement and featured a dark room for their son-in-law to develop film.

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

DESIGNING THE CABIN (Begins 0:00)

0:00 - Medium shot of mother-in-law, Laura Robinson, on phone.

0:04 - Medium shot of father-in-law, Carl Robinson, working at desk.

0:07 - Medium shot of wife, Mildred Robinson Hunt, drawing blueprints for cabin.

0:12 - Medium shot of Granville Hunt piecing together model for new cabin.

0:17 - Tight shot of cabin-building pamphlets dropped into frame.

STRIPPING BARK FROM LOGS (Begins 0:21)

0:21 - Tight panning shots of logs with bark.

0:26 - Wide shot of man stripping bark from logs.

0:30 - Tight shot of bark stripped from logs.

0:33 - Wide shot of stripped logs on the ground.

0:35 - Medium shot of stripped logs on ground.

SITE OF FUTURE CABIN AND FOUNDATION FALL/WINTER (Begins 0:38)

0:38 - Fall foliage in Loudon County at site of future cabin.

0:42 - Medium shot of Granville Hunt surveying with scope.

0:45 - Medium shot of Mildred Hunt adjusting measurement rod for survey.

0:50 - Tight shot of concrete foundation poured for cabin.

0:52 - Cabin foundation, building materials in foreground.

0:55 - Shot of pile of stone collected from the farm.

0:58 - Dissolve to medium of stone foundation wall.

1:03 - Wide shot of stone foundation wall.

1:06 - Dissolve to wider different angle of stone foundation.

1:11 - Medium shot of pile of stones.

1:14 - Dissolve to later with stone and mortar against wood frame.

1:19 - Wide shot of concrete and stone foundation from center of cabin.

1:22 - Tight shot of stone and mortar foundation wall.

SPRINGTIME ASSEMBLY AND FRAMING OF CABIN (Begins 1:26)

1:26 - Wide shot of stone foundation walls in spring.

1:28 - Wide shot of dirt tracks up meadow at Loudon County Farm, dogwoods blooming.

1:32 - Wide shot of two mules pulling wagon loaded with logs up meadow hill.

1:37 - Medium shot panning to follow two mules pulling wagon loaded with logs up meadow hill.

1:51 - Medium shot of men unloading logs from wagon.

1:57 - Close shot of stripped logs, now brown and dried.

2:00 - Wide shot of three men chopping logs on stone foundation.

2:03 - Tight shot of axe stripping logs above stone foundation.

2:07 - Medium shot of men unrolling metal sheathing over stone foundation.

2:13 - Wide shot of Granville Hunt using pick ax.

2:18 - Medium (out of focus) of two men, one chopping end of wall log with ax.

2:23 - Medium shot of Granville Hunt cutting notches into log at top edge of wall frame.

2:28 - Wide shot of men building log cabin walls, now up to window frames.

2:30 - Medium shot of log walls of cabin now capping door and window frames.

2:33 - Dissolve to medium shot of door frame.

2:38 - Dissolve to medium shot of exterior walls with six logs trimmed.

2:41 - Dissolve to inside cabin with frame of interior visible.

2:46 - Dissolve to additional concrete foundation work poured on plank.

2:50 - Dissolve to wide shot of cabin log walls under construction.

2:56 - Wide shot with field in foreground and cabin through trees under construction.

3:00 - Medium shot of log walls banged flush.

3:02 - Wide shot of interlocking exterior log walls.

3:04 - Medium shot of Mildred Hunt and man measuring logs.

3:08 - Medium shot of two men, one holding log, the other chopping notch with ax.

3:13 - Tight shot of man chopping notch in log with ax.

3:18 - Panning shot of interlocking log walls of cabin.

3:26 - Medium-Tight shot of man chopping notch for interlocking logs.

3:29 - Medium shot from rear of man chopping interlocking logs with ax.

3:33 - Medium shot of opening in log cabin walls.

3:36 - Two men pushing-pulling saw to make ends of logs flush.

3:40 - Tight shot of saw blade back-and-forth through end of log wall.

3:46 - Wide shot of men sawing ends of logs of upper-wall flush.

3:52 - Medium shot of man sawing logs flush.

3:57 - Medium panning shot of man holding plank while two others stand on it and cut logs

4:06 - Medium-Wide shot of man marking roof frame overhang before cutting.

4:12 - Medium-Wide tilting shot from interior of cabin up to framed roof.

4:18 - Wide shot of Mildred Hunt carrying materials and panning right to show cabin with roof framed.

