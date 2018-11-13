Note: This article is part of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) The video attached to this article contains silent footage of historic Robinson Mill and the Robinson farm along the Tennessee River in Loudon County. The scenes were shot from 1939 to 1946 by Granville Hunt and were discovered in a box of lost-and-found home movies.

Below is a full rundown of what you will see in the footage and when.

COLOR FILM OF ROBINSON MILL AND FARM 1939-1941 (Begins 0:00)

0:00 - Wide shot of barns and silo beside Robinson Mill.

0:08 - Wide shot of Robinson Mill sign on side of barn.

0:16 - Wide shot of hay loaded into old wagon with pitchforks.

0:24 - Dissolve to medium shot of man on top of hay with pitchfork.

0:31 - Dissolve to shot of man lifting hay with pitchfork from ground to wagon.

0:36 - Wide shot of two mules pulling overloaded hay wagon.

0:45 - Wide shot up at utility lines at Loudon County farm.

0:51 - Wide shot of farm fields and rolling hills in Loudon County.

0:56 - Foal and horse behind wire fence.

1:05 - Medium shot of Horse and foal without wire fence in foreground.

1:20 - Wide panning shot of horse walking through field with foal beside, ends with barn and silo visible.

1:32 - Medium shot of father-in-law holding horse and foal beside.

1:40 - Wide shot team of four pulling to till field.

1:50 - Natural frame shot of two mules pulling plow in Loudon County.

1:57 - Wide shot of two friends and Mildred Hunt leaning against wooden fence in Loudon County.

2:11 - Close shot of Mildred Hunt face laughing.

2:21 - Close shot of Granville Hunt's face with blue sky and clouds.

2:29 - Horse and foal on rolling meadow, Loudon County.

2:34 - Tight shot of horse eating grass.

2:38 - Two foals in meado, one lying down.

2:48 - Wide shot, horses running right-to-left in meadow and over hill.

BLACK-&-WHITE ROBINSON MILL AND FARM 1946 (Begins 2:56)

2:56 - Wide shot Robinson Mill

2:59 - Wide Shot farm house Loudon County

3:07 - Shot from porch arches of farm Loudon County

3:14 - Wide shot of overshot mill water wheel.

3:34 - Medium shot father-in-law drinking milk, sitting in car driver seat.

3:42 - Wide overhead shot of farm shed in Loudon County.

3:56 - Wide shot ducks swimming in stream behind Robinson Mill.

4:01 - Tight shot of ducks behind Robinson Mill.

4:15 - Car driving to shed at farm beside Robinson Mill.

4:38 - Wide shot in-laws exiting car to shed.

4:53 - Pig lifts panel to reach feed at shed.

5:02 - Wide shot of cows brought in from pasture.

5:32 - Panning wide shot of cows at farm.

