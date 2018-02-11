Note: This article is part 2 of the 10News series (home link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) A treasure trove of lost-and-found footage from the 1930s and 1940s not only contains professionally-shot home movies fof historic scenes. The man who shot the home movies was a historic figure himself.

Granville Hunt was just a teenager when he was hired as one of the first staff photographers for the Knoxville News Sentinel in the 1920s.

"He was a professional photographer for the newspaper for several years and then joined TVA and worked there for 25 years. He had quite a reputation as a photographer," said film archivist Bradley Reeves.

Granville Hunt worked as one of the first professional staff photographers at the Knoxville News Sentinel in the 1920s and then joined the new TVA in 1933.

Just after hunt was born in 1909, his parents moved from Chattanooga to Knoxville. As a child, Hunt began working as a copy boy for the Knoxville News, a newspaper that later merged with the Knoxville Sentinel to form the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Hunt's name appears several times in the Knoxville News as a reporter for the weekly kids' edition of the newspaper.

Granville Hunt's name was in the newspaper in the 1920s for more than his photography. He was one of the best young hikers in the area and led treks for the new Smoky Mountain Hiking Club. A young Hunt can be seen posing and having fun in some of the earliest films of the Smokies shot by Jim Thompson. Thompson owned a photo business in Knoxville and his photos of the Smoky Mountains played a major role in gaining public support for the creation of the national park.

A shot of a young Granville Hunt playfully wears a moss mustache in 1920s footage shot by Jim Thompson of the Smoky Mountain Hiking Club.

In the summer of 1929 at the age of 18, Hunt was appointed by Myron Avery to designate the path of the new Appalachian Trail through the Great Smoky Mountains. Hunt and Roy Ozmer drudged through the wilderness together along the Tennessee and North Carolina state line for a few weeks to mark 128 miles of the new Maine-to-Georgia route.

"It is Hunt and Ozmer that go through step-by-step in the Smokies to find the actual way the trail will go," said Charles Maynard. "They are carrying a lot of equipment and marking the highest elevations of the entire Appalachian Trail at Clingmans Dome."

Maynard has written several books on the history of the Great Smoky Mountains and the Appalachian Trail He served as the first executive director of the non-profit Friends of the Smokies and also served on the national board of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. He says there are several reasons Hunt was chosen to mark the rugged section of the new Appalachian Trail through the Smokies.

In the summer of 1929, Granville Hunt and Roy Ozmer finished blazing 128 miles of the new Appalachian Trail through the Great Smoky Mountains.

"First of all, Hunt is a very good hiker and he is from this area. He has hiked a lot in the Smokies and knows how to make it for an extended period in the wilderness. The other main thing is both he and Ozmer are young. They were physically able to do the job and they had time to do it. Guys who were just a few years older might have a job and a family to support. Ozmer and Hunt were experts who were also young enough that they could to afford to spend a few weeks in the summer marking the trail," said Maynard.

Several articles appear in the Knoxville News Sentinel in 1929 about Hunt marking the Appalachian Trail. Hunt is also mentioned in the August 1931 issue of Field and Stream magazine in an article written by Roy Ozmer titled, "Blazing the Great Smokey (sic) Trail."

It should be no surprise a large portion of the lost-and-found films of Granville Hunt includes beautiful scenes of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Recently-discovered color footage by Granville Hunt in 1939 shows a woman at the Chimney Tops picnic area in the Great Smoky Mountains.

"I was amazed to see these color movies of the Smokies in its early days as a park in 1939. It is almost like time travel. You are getting to look over Granville Hunt's shoulder at a young forest that had been logged instead of the mature forest that we see now. There are views and overlooks you truly cannot see anymore because the forest has grown up. You get so much more of what he experienced by seeing these movies instead of just one snapshot. It is important for us today because without a sense of how we got this [park and trail], you kind of take it for granted," said Maynard.

There is certainly no shortage of home movies of the Great Smoky Mountains in its infancy. Professional archivist Bradley Reeves says the Smokies are easily the most-filmed location in the entire collection of home movies at the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS).

An overlay of Granville Hunt's footage of Morton Overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1939 with a shot from the same angle in 2018.

What makes the Granville Hunt footage in 1939 so spectacular and unique is its professional perspective and artistic eye.

"That's the difference here is the quality. This film is in color. It is shot on 16-millimeter film, which is a higher quality format than 8-millimeter. The photographer holds the camera for steady shots that last several seconds. The color is stunning. The pictures are composed beautifully. It's a real work of art that captures the beauty of the mountains," said Reeves.

"It's amazing to find this hidden treasure of home movies. You're getting to look over Granville Hunt's shoulder at what he saw," said Maynard. "You get a sense of what he was experiencing. I think people should care because it's a window in time that sets up our time."

A 1939 shot of the Rockefeller Memorial at Newfound Gap overlaying a 2018 photo from the same angle in the Great Smoky Mountains.

