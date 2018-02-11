Note: This article is part 3 of the 10News series (link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) An adventurous 18-year-old from Knoxville named Granville Hunt made headlines in the 1929 for blazing the Appalachian Trail through the Smokies. At that point, Hunt was already making the front page of the newspaper for a living.

EXTRA VIDEO: Granville Hunt's full Knoxville footage in 1939-1940

Hunt was hired fresh out of Knoxville High School as one of the city's first newspaper staff photographers. Hunt joined the staff of the News Sentinel, which was a natural transition after working for years at the paper as a copy boy.

Hunt shot news, sports, and life in East Tennessee at the dawn of the golden age of photojournalism.

A 1929 blurb on the front page of the Knoxville News Sentinel announces the hiring of young photographer Granville Hunt.

"Granville worked at the newspaper and he obviously knew what he was doing. He had great skill and quite a reputation as a photographer," said professional film archivist Bradley Reeves.

he University of Tennessee's Special Collections has a box of Hunt's photographs and news clippings from the early-1930s. The collection includes a four-page typed story by Hunt about an explosive assignment in September 1933.

"He's working for the Knoxville News Sentinel and goes to cover the first early-stages of construction of Norris Dam," said Pat Ezzell, TVA historian. "The crews are going to blast part of the cliff. The head dynamite guy explains where he [Hunt] needs to stand to be safe, that it's going to be fine, it's going to blow the rock away [in one piece], and that is definitely not what happens."

Instead of tearing away one solid chunk of the cliff, the 400 pounds of dynamite shattered the hillside and sent a shower of boulders and rocks across the river at Granville Hunt. Boulders three-feet wide landed all around him. Some of the large boulders were thrown more than 100 yards beyond where the group of photographers were standing.

A collage of September 1933 headlines and photos about dynamite blasts showering Granville Hunt with rocks at the beginning of construction at Norris Dam.

A flying rock tore the camera from Hunt's hand as he ran for cover. The debris shredded trees and peppered Hunt with "machine gun fire" of smaller stones.

Hunt wrote the rocks hailed down for "the most thrilling 20 seconds of my life" before the sky began to clear. Hunt's notes say nobody was injured aside from bruised backs.

"He published that story in the News Sentinel with his photos. The clincher of the story is shortly thereafter, maybe the end of the week, he became a photographer for TVA," smiled Ezzell.

Hunt landed a job with the brand-new TVA photographic division in October 1933. As a TVA photographer, he continued documenting the construction of Norris Dam and all the other projects that tamed the rivers of the valley while delivering a new age of electricity.

Granville Hunt during the January 1940 snow storm in Knoxville. Hunt sometimes handed his 16mm camera to friends, who were also professional photographers, to include shots of himself in his home movies.

"TVA had a staff of photographers and they took amazing photos. They shot everything from the construction pictures of the dams to the quality-of-life cultural pictures that show how hard life was in East Tennessee," said Ezzell.

A Knoxville News Sentinel article in 1934 says Hunt was responsible for photographing more than 4,000 graves that would be relocated before the creation of Norris Dam and Reservoir. The article also says hundreds of people have already applied for jobs as gravediggers before the positions have even been posted.

"People needed a job, they were desperate, and TVA paid well. I think to be a photographer for TVA back then would have to be one of the best jobs around," said Ezzell. "In my mind, I think of those photographers like cowboys. Some of these photos from great heights, I think about the danger and risk these guys were willing to take to get some of these shots."

Hunt's professional skill with a camera comes through in these lost-and-found home movies that were nearly thrown away.

The News Sentinel published an announcement that its newspaper photograher Granville Hunt was hired by TVA in October 1933.

"Mr. Hunt knew what he was doing. You see fade-ins and fade-outs. That is so unusual for an amateur film," said Reeves. "He was using special effects and having fun with a camera."

Hunt may have left the news business, but he never lost his love for capturing current events. When something big happened in town, he shot it on his home movie camera.

"You see in the film movie stars like Raymond Massey coming to Knoxville. It's really interesting to see the brand new McGhee Tyson Airport," said Reeves.

Massey was a famous actor who was in town in June 1939 to receive an honorary diploma from LMU for his portrayal of Abraham Lincoln. It was quite a day in LMU's history with Massey in attendance and former U.S. President Herbert Hoover delivering the commencement speech.

Sometimes, Hunt captured history merely by shooting film of his friends. The movies include shots of Knoxville's B.F. Henry, Jr. He was a groomsman in Hunt's wedding and a reporter for the Knoxville News Sentinel. Henry went on to become the longtime editor of The Washington Post.

Granville Hunt's 1939 films show Knoxville News Sentinel reporter B.F. Henry, Jr., delivering the news on WNOX. Henry later became editor of The Washington Post.

The footage also includes shots of News Sentinel photographer Harold Davis as well as TVA photographers Jim McCoy and Sherrill Lakey.

A captivating portion of Hunt's lost-and-found films features shots of Downtown Knoxville during a large snowstorm on January 23, 1940. Deep snow piles up as Hunt shoots scenes of Gay Street, the Tennessee Theatre, and the old Knox County Courthouse. A large marquee advertises tickets for the new movie "Gone with the Wind."

While the near-record snow is the main focus of the footage, archivists are enthralled with the images in the background.

Granville Hunt's lost films includes shots of heavy snow in Downtown Knoxville in January 1940.

"You have whole city blocks that have been torn down since then. You see the famous Lyric Theater that goes back to the late-1800s. We didn't have any footage of the Lyric. There are lots of missing pieces of the downtown puzzle," said Reeves.

Other shots include streetcars on Gay Street and springtime dogwood blooms in Sequoyah Hills.

Hunt and his friends clearly loved the news. Hunt also loved sports.

One reel contains color footage of the Kentucky Derby in May 1939. Then there's a reel from the beginning of 1939 that seems to be a family beach trip, but suddenly strikes gridiron gold.

"You find stuff like this that absolutely blows you away," said Reeves. "They are in Miami because the Vols are playing in the Orange Bowl."

Color 16mm home movies shot by Granville Hunt include the 1939 Orange Bowl.

Hunt shot color footage of Tennessee's victory over Oklahoma to cap the first national championship season for UT and legendary head football coach Robert Neyland.

"You see General Neyland and the Vols. It's not just the game, but the fans and the stands," said Eric Dawson at TAMIS.

Hunt teamed up with Frank Rouser, the owner of a photo shop in Knoxville, to shoot the game from multiple angles. The two then edited the highlight reels together and played the films in Rouser's storefront window.

"They would film these games, edit them together, and have public screenings. They created artwork and were very clever and creative," said Dawson. "This was long before the days of television. These public screenings were the only way you could see the game if you did not make the trip to Miami."

Color films of the 1939 Orange Bowl shot by Granville Hunt were edited together with footage by Frank Rouser and played in the storefront window of Rouser's photography shop.

Hunt provided a window to the world of sports that would have otherwise been unavailable to fans of the Volunteers. Without the miraculous discovery of his lost films, we may have never had this view of history and the adventurous nature of a Knoxville photographer.

"These are incredible shots that nobody else has. You're never going to see anything quite like this again," said Dawson.

To recap, the lost box of film has color footage of UT's first national championship. The film was shot by one of the first news photographers in Knoxville history. The same photographer also happens to be the guy who blazed the Appalachian Trail through the Great Smoky Mountains. And we have not even told you about Hunt's role in World War 2 or his amazing family. Join us for that in Part 4 of our week-long Hunt for History.

