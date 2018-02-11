Reporter's note: The bulleted list at the top of this article will be updated throughout the week with links to the latest articles and extra online content. (Last updated Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018)

INTRODUCTION

An old box of unseen film that was nearly trashed is now a historic treasure. Professional film archivists call the discovery "a miracle." The films contain pristine color footage from the 1930s and 1940s of Knoxville, Hollywood stars, the Great Smoky Mountains, the 1939 Orange Bowl, the 1939 Kentucky Derby, landmarks in Chattanooga, and a historic farm in Loudon County.

These are not your normal home movies. They were filmed by Granville Hunt, a historic professional photographer from East Tennessee. Hunt shot high-quality images and truly had fun with the camera.

All this week, join 10News on a "Hunt for History" as we learn about the incredible people and places in the lost films of Granville Hunt.

PART 1: TRASH TO HISTORIC TREASURE

In 2016 at his home in Sweetwater, Monty Barger cleaned out the storage shed in his yard. He made a pile for trash and a pile for items to keep. In the trash pile sat a weathered carrying case full of unseen films he bought at a community auction in 1970.

Monty Barger of Sweetwater holds the box of unseen films he purchased and kept stored since the early-1970s.

"I bought the box of film at an auction that was raising money for a park in Philadelphia, Tennessee. I asked the guy who donated it what was on the films. He said it had shots of Knoxville in the 1940s. I bought it just to see what Knoxville looked like in those days. It came with a projector, but I could never get it to work. I never did open them again. It's been stored in all types of weather. I didn't know if they were still any good and was going to throw them away," said Barger.

Barger nearly trashed the film a few times in the decades since he bought it, usually when cleaning out a storage area. Each time he placed it in a throw-away pile, he had a last-second change of heart.

"Just something in the back of my mind said this will mean something to someone," said Barger. "This last time, I called my nephew who worked at the television station to see what he could do with it."

The hinges and hardware on a box of unseen films have rusted after spending decades stashed in storage.

The nephew, Brian Barger, was a longtime producer of WBIR's morning news programs. He gave the film to 10News reporter Jim Matheny, who took the box to the archivists at the Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS).

"Man, that is old. This was a common carrying case back in the 1920s and 1930s," said professional archivist Bradley Reeves as he opened the worn case full of metal canisters. "This has been stuck in a can all these years. Usually, materials like this stew in their own juices, decompose, and crumble to the touch. It is 50/50 whether this film will be a pile of dust or usable."

Reeves opened the first metal canister and took a big whiff of the film, smelling for any hint of the dreaded vinegar odor that accompanies decomposed film.

Professional film archivist Bradley Reeves examines lost-and-found 16-milimeter home movies.

"Perfect! That is in mint condition. Look at this label, it says 'Smoky Mountains 1939.' This looks like some really historic footage. These are 16-millimeter films. They are silent home movies and they're in color. People were shooting home movies in color even before Hollywood," said Reeves.

Reeves then opened seven more metal canisters and found all the films in terrific shape.

"I cannot wait to see what is on these films. First, we need to give the film a bath. We use a cleaner and a lubricant that essentially takes of 80 years of gunk," said Reeves.

With the film cleaned and ready to roll, Reeves cannot contain his excitement as the brilliant color images appear on the screen.

Bradley Reeves marvels at the historic footage in a box of lost-and-found home movies shot by Granville Hunt.

"Oh, this is beautiful! Look at this! Whoever shot this was clearly a pro. Look at the color and the beautiful composition. This person knew what they were doing. A lot of the amateur footage is just, boom, only lasts a couple of seconds and is really jerky. This was a serious filmmaker with a natural ability," said Reeves.

The reels show images of a dairy farm and Robinson's Mill in Loudon County, a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. The scenes then shift to the rooftops of Chattanooga and home life of a couple holding a newborn daughter.

The films continue to roll and reveal shots of trolleys on Gay Street in Knoxville. Movie stars emerge from airplanes at the new McGhee Tyson Airport. Theaters sell tickets for the new movie "Gone with the Wind" as heavy snow blankets Knoxville.

Color 16mm home movies include shots of logs hauled on an old-fashioned buggy at a farm in Loudon County.

The reels then play a series of trick photography and stop-motion animations.

"This is incredible. This is someone who really knew how to shoot and have fun with a camera," said Reeves.

Vibrant color scenes of Miami Beach look like a typical family vacation, but the film suddenly strikes sports gold. The family has traveled to Florida for the 1939 Orange Bowl where Tennessee defeated Oklahoma to complete the first national championship season for hall of fame football coach Robert Neyland and the Vols.

Next, we find incredible color footage of the 1939 Kentucky Derby from a prime position on the infield rail. A horse named Johnstown wearing a bright red mask bursts out of the gate, gallops by the camera at the start of the race, then charges around the fourth turn and past the camera again to win the title at Churchill Downs.

Color 16mm home movies shot by Granville Hunt include the 1939 Orange Bowl.

The excitement does not stop there. A reel with amazing color images of the Great Smoky Mountains shows the park a year before it was officially dedicated. Classic cars roll through the tunnels on Newfound Gap Road and tourists enjoy the Chimney Tops, Mount LeConte, and The Sinks waterfalls on the Little River.

TAMIS receives many home movies that were found in an attic or a barn. Often times, they are considered "orphan" films because there is no way to tell who shot them.

In this case, there is no doubt who shot the footage. Professional title screens appear in the films to clearly say they were made by Granville Hunt.

A title screen on lost-and-found footage clearly identifies the photographer as Granville Hunt.

"As you can see, we know these were shot by Granville Hunt. He's pretty fascinating," said Reeves. "This is unique footage and historically valuable. My goodness, you have to consider these are one-of-one. There are no other copies out there. They are home movies, not mass-produced."

Now we know the name of the photographer. But who was Granville Hunt? How did he become so skilled with a camera? Who are the other people in the films? When and where was this footage shot? What do those places look like today?

We find the answers with an in-depth "Hunt for History." Return to this article throughout the week as we update the links at the top of the page and add the latest material from this 10News series.

