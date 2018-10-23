Note: This article is part of the 10News series (link) Hunt for History: The lost films of Granville Hunt.

(WBIR) We have attempted to shoot photos from the same angles as historic images found in the lost films of Granville Hunt. Move the slider bar in the middle of the pictures below to compare the view in 2018 with the views of the 1930s and 1940s.

1. Andrew Johnson Building from beneath the Henley Bridge in Mar. 1939 and Oct. 2018.

2. Knoxville Gay Street and Tennessee Theatre in Jan. 1940 and Oct. 2018.

3. Gay Street Trolleys in Downtown Knoxville in Mar. 1939 and Oct. 2018.

4. Morton Overlook on Newfound Gap Road in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1939 and 2018.

5. The Sinks in the Great Smoky Mountains, a 1939 overlay on a wider photo in 2018.

6. Robinson’s Mill in Loudon County in 1939 and 2018.

7. Boyd Monument at Knox County Courthouse in Jan. 1940 and Oct. 2018.

