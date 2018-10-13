Shooting photographs today to exactly match the angle and perspective of historic images can be a challenge. The roadside spot where a photographer stood in 1939 may now be in the middle of a widened highway. Young trees may have grown into mature forests to obstruct the overlooks and views of landmarks.

Our best effort at some then-and-now comparisons photos are below. Drag the slider bar in the middle of the pictures to the left and right to reveal how the view in 2018 compares with views from the past.

1. Andrew Johnson Building from beneath the Henley Bridge in Mar. 1939 and Oct. 2018.

2. Knoxville Gay Street and Tennessee Theatre in Jan. 1940 and Oct. 2018.

3. Gay Street in Downtown Knoxville in Mar. 1939 and Oct. 2018.

4. Morton Overlook on Newfound Gap Road in the Great Smoky Mountains in 1939 and 2018.

5. The Sinks in the Great Smoky Mountains, a 1939 overlay on a wider photo in 2018.

6. Boyd Monument at Knox County Courthouse in Jan. 1940 and Oct. 2018.

© 2018 WBIR