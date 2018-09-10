Knoxville — The National Hurricane Center has warned that Hurricane Michael could make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Panama City, 100 miles west of Tallahassee, with torrential rains and sustained winds of up to 120 mph.

It strengthened to a Category 3 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For nearly a decade Dennis and Kathie Bowman have vacationed in Destin, Florida with their children and grandchildren. However, Hurricane Michael cut this year's trip short.

"We got there, everything was fine. We knew that they were expecting rain at the time on Wednesday," Dennis Bowman said. "We thought we'll just ride this out."

With the storm quickly intensifying and Florida's governor warning of its severity, the Bowmans knew that their plans would be changing.

When an evacuation order for parts of Panama City Beach was issued beginning Tuesday morning, the Bowmans decided to leave ahead of the crowds.

"When the locals started leaving, you know it kinda gave me an idea that its time to go," Bowman said.

The family left Destin around 6 p.m. Monday and made it to Knoxville around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bowman said the lines for gas were long even inland, and that he waited in line for gas for 20 minutes before topping off his tank.

Many other East Tennesseans were also in the Florida Panhandle for vacation.

The Bowman family ran into some of them while traveling north through Andalusia, Alabama.

"They were from Anderson County and they had left yesterday morning going to Panama City...When they got to Panama they were immediately told that there was an evacuation in place. So they spent 12 minutes in Panama City and they were heading back to Anderson County," Bowman said.

Bowman said that his grandchildren took the news of leaving the beach well and that they'll try to make up for lost family time at the beach with a trip to Dollywood.

