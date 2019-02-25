HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Engineers with the North Carolina Department of Transportation worked Monday to remove dangling debris from the cliff where a rockslide has shut down Interstate 40 in both directions since Friday night.

The slide hit 7.5 miles from the Tennessee state line, around half a mile from the Harmon Den exit on I-40.

"Some of the rocks bounced across the barrier and nine vehicles were hit. Thankfully, there were no injuries. Just property damage," said David Uchiyama, NCDOT spokesperson. "This project right now, they're going to scale and scrape away the debris to remove the loose material."

NCDOT crews work to remove loose debris from the site of a rockslide that shut down I-40 in both directions near the Harmon Den exit on Feb. 22, 2019.

Drivers in Tennessee heading east on I-40 will hit a road block at the Waterville exit, around a mile from the North Carolina state line.

NCDOT says a couple of lanes on the interstate should reopen by Saturday, with a slight chance of reopening Friday.

"When it does open, there will be one lane of traffic in each direction. Folks will need to go slow and still expect delays driving through the Pigeon River Gorge," said Uchiyama.

It may take six to eight weeks for all four lanes of the interstate to reopen.

Crews clear loose rock from the site of a slide that shut down Interstate 40 in both directions in North Carolina near the Tennessee state line Feb. 22, 2019.

In the meantime, the 26,000 drivers who normally use the stretch of interstate every day are being detoured an additional 50 miles on I-26 and I-81.

NCDOT is asking drivers to avoid using U.S. 25 that goes from Newport to Asheville through Hot Springs, N.C.

"Please, do not take 25. The detour through Johnson City and Kingsport provides the accommodations that people need, should they have a mechanical failure, should they need food, and should they need gas. Also, trucks are not permitted to use the route through Hot Springs. Follow the signs, not your phone or your GPS," said Uchiyama.

NCDOT is asking drivers to avoid using U.S. 25 and 70 through Newport and Hot Springs as a detour while Interstate 40 is closed by a rockslide.

This slide is just another chapter in a long book of stories about rocks blocking the interstate through the Pigeon River Gorge. A massive slide in October 2009 shut down I-40 for several months. Another notable slide closed the interstate for a few months in 1997.

NCDOT has done some preemptive work in slide-prone areas, including a huge project in 2015 that shaved away a long stretch of cliffs at a safer angle.

The site of the 2009 slide was drilled with several miles of large bolts to stabilize the cliff. Engineers also installed deep underground sensors that are powered by solar panels. If the sensors detect instability, the devices automatically send a warning message to the cell phones of NCDOT engineers.

Site of a massive 2009 rockslide in North Carolina, a couple of miles from the Tennessee state line, that closed I-40 for several months.

