Interstate 40 remains closed at the state line while crews in North Carolina continued working Tuesday to clear the rockslide that has shut down the busy route since Friday night.

NCDOT expects to reopen one lane in each direction no later than Saturday. Getting all four lanes of the interstate reopened could take six to eight weeks.

The closure is putting a dent in businesses that rely on the 26,000 vehicles that normally travel the affected stretch of I-40 every day.

Traffic on I-40 in Cocke County is nonexistent after a rockslide shut down the interstate in North Carolina a few miles from the Tennessee state line.

At the Hartford exit, the Pigeon River Smokehouse employees were ready to serve food and had drinks on ice Tuesday. The only thing missing was the customers.

"We have a full menu and kitchen. We smoke our barbecue right here on-site and it is really good. Instead of having a few orders a day, we've gone to zero. There is no business at all," said Debra Carter, a cook at the Pigeon River Smokehouse.

The restaurant and gas station normally benefits from being at the last exit for drivers to buy food and fuel before the winding 23-mile trip through the Pigeon River Gorge. This week, the exit is the last stop before a U-turn at the state line a couple of miles away.

Eastbound I-40 traffic is forced to turn around at the Waterville exit near the North Carolina state line due to a rockslide that closed the interstate.

"There is literally no traffic. Usually, around this time of the day we are packed with people coming in and buying barbecue sandwiches," said Sam Patel, manager at the Pigeon River Smokehouse. "The only people we are seeing are a few locals and drivers who are lost."

From the front of the store, you can see the empty interstate with the occasional 18-wheeler heading east on I-40. Within a few minutes, you inevitably see the same truck heading west toward the detour on I-81 and I-26.

The NCDOT spokesperson David Uchiyama was adamant Monday about drivers sticking to the main interstate detour. He pleaded with drivers to avoid going around the rockslide on 25/70 from Newport, saying trucks are prohibited from taking the route through Hot Springs.

Interstate 40 sign in Hartford, Tenn.

The states learned about the problems of truck traffic on U.S. 25 from experience. In 1997 when a rockslide shut down I-40, the mass of 18-wheelers made traffic a nightmare on the curvy and scenic road.

Cocke County leaders have previously expressed a desire for the 25/70 route to be presented as an option for non-commercial traffic. Doing so could steer traffic and customers to a county heavily impacted by the rockslide.

At the Pigeon River Smokehouse, they're trying to stay positive and patient while the cleanup continues. They say it could be worse. The slide could have been larger and taken longer to clear. It also could have hit during a busy tourist season.

"This is already our slow season, so this really puts a damper on business. But I would rather it happen now than when we have all the whitewater rafters in town," said Carter. "I just hope they can hurry up and get the interstate open again so we can get some business."