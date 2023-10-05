TDOT: Construction on I-40 West could impact traffic in Cocke Co. and Jefferson Co.

TDOT said the construction projects would start at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and the right lane of the highway would be closed so contractors could set up equipment.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Construction projects on I-40 West could impact traffic in Jefferson County and Cocke County starting Oct. 5, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The department said the right lane of the highway would be closed near Mile Marker 426.3, approximately six miles past Exit 432A to Sevierville and Exit 432B to Newport, starting at 7 p.m. Starting at around 9 p.m., traffic on I-40 West will be slow-rolled behind police vehicles starting at the on-ramp at Exit 435.

The on-ramps at Exit 432A and Exit 432B will be temporarily blocked until the vehicles roll past the respective ramp. Then, at around 11 p.m., there will be another rolling roadblock at the same location.