I-40 Westbound closed at Strawberry Plains Pike exit after serious crash

TDOT said the crash happened at the 397 mile marker in East Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 West in Knox County was shut down temporarily Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a serious crash near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened near mile marker 396 on the westbound side of the interstate. The interstate was closed at exit 398 as crews responded, where traffic was being diverted around.

The left shoulder of the interstate was also opened to move stuck traffic through.

I-40 West is closed at Strawberry Plains Pike (Exit 398) in Knox County due to a multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/FQiivH5nfm — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 18, 2022