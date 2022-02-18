I-40 Westbound closed at Strawberry Plains Pike exit after serious crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 West in Knox County was shut down temporarily Friday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a serious crash near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened near mile marker 396 on the westbound side of the interstate. The interstate was closed at exit 398 as crews responded, where traffic was being diverted around.
The left shoulder of the interstate was also opened to move stuck traffic through.
This story is developing and will be updated.