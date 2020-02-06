KPD: One dead after motorcycle crash Monday night on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UPDATE (June 2, 2020, 8 a.m.): Knoxville Police confirmed that one man is dead after a crash on I-40 East just before Papermill Drive.
Officials said that a motorcycle hit the rear-end of a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The interstate was shut down to one lane of traffic Monday night while emergency crews worked to clear the accident.
Lanes re-opened completely around midnight. No other injuries were reported, and the man's identity is not currently available.
--OLD STORY--
The Knoxville Police Department said four right lanes of I-40 East between West Hills and Papermill are closed for a crash.
Officers are asking for drivers to take a detour if possible.
Police estimate lanes will reopen after midnight.
We'll continue to update you as we learn more.