KPD: One dead after motorcycle crash Monday night on I-40 East

I-40 East was shut down to one lane of traffic as emergency crews worked to clear the scene Monday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UPDATE (June 2, 2020, 8 a.m.): Knoxville Police confirmed that one man is dead after a crash on I-40 East just before Papermill Drive.

Officials said that a motorcycle hit the rear-end of a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The interstate was shut down to one lane of traffic Monday night while emergency crews worked to clear the accident.

Lanes re-opened completely around midnight. No other injuries were reported, and the man's identity is not currently available.

Knoxville Police Department - TN KPD Officers Respond to Fatal Collision on I-40 East on Monday Night... ------------------------------ On Monday, June 1 at just before 9 p.m., KPD officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on I-40 East just before Papermill Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a motorcycle occupied by an adult male had struck the rear end of a four-door passenger vehicle.

The Knoxville Police Department said four right lanes of I-40 East between West Hills and Papermill are closed for a crash.

Officers are asking for drivers to take a detour if possible.

Police estimate lanes will reopen after midnight.