Drivers stuck on I-75 for five hours after crash near Caryville in Campbell Co.

The crash happened near the road onto Old Tennessee 63 and Main Street at around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers on I-75 South in Campbell County near Caryville were stuck in traffic for several hours Thursday night.

One man, Chris Layman, said he was stuck in traffic from around 9:05 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. driving home from work. There have been several accidents in the area recently, with over 450 accidents in Campbell County since January.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation says issues like winter weather and rocks sliding cause issues in the area. He says the main problem is there are no other roads to detour traffic.

TDOT has several projects they are working on to improve road quality. However, Tennessee is a "pay as you go" state, so funding will have to be approved before further construction.