I-81 North closed, detour in place in Greene County after commercial vehicle crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The northbound side of Interstate 81 is closed in Greene County as crews work to clear a wreck involving multiple commercial vehicles.
According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, I-81 North is closed at Mile Marker 36 in Greene County near Baileyton.
The wreck appears to involve a semi-truck and a vehicle hauler. Pictures Nagi shared from the site showed the charred remains of several vehicles loaded onto a trailer, and a semi-truck that appears to have crashed into a wooded area off the right shoulder.
Detour routes have been installed, and Nagi said this closure will be in place for the long-term until they can clear the smoldering wreckage.
Traffic crews have created an improvised median crossover and are working to move stuck traffic around the wreck.
TDOT has not given an estimate on when it expects the interstate to reopen yet.