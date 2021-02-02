I-81 North closed, detour in place in Greene County after commercial vehicle crash

TDOT said the closure will be in place for a while as crews work to clean up the crash site. Traffic is being detoured around.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The northbound side of Interstate 81 is closed in Greene County as crews work to clear a wreck involving multiple commercial vehicles.

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, I-81 North is closed at Mile Marker 36 in Greene County near Baileyton.

The wreck appears to involve a semi-truck and a vehicle hauler. Pictures Nagi shared from the site showed the charred remains of several vehicles loaded onto a trailer, and a semi-truck that appears to have crashed into a wooded area off the right shoulder.

Update: Detour routes are being installed as this will be a long term closure on I-81 North at MM 36 in Greene County. pic.twitter.com/Wn2nlm2R95 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) May 25, 2021

Detour routes have been installed, and Nagi said this closure will be in place for the long-term until they can clear the smoldering wreckage.

Traffic crews have created an improvised median crossover and are working to move stuck traffic around the wreck.