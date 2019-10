JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 81 North is closed in Jefferson County after a semi-truck overturned near White Pine.

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, I-81 North is closed from the I-40 split to White Pine Road/Exit 4.

Nagi said multiple medical helicopters landed in the area.

TDOT is estimating the road will reopen around 8 p.m. at the moment.