Trooper hospitalized after semi-truck crashed into cruiser parked beside I-81

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is hospitalized after the Jefferson Police Dept. says a semi-truck collided with the trooper's parked vehicle on I-81.

JPD said the trooper was helping slow down traffic while workers were mowing trees in the media. The trooper's cruiser was parked on the side of the road near the fast lane.

A tractor-trailer failed to slow down and move over and hit the cruiser, knocking it forward and onto its side. It slid several feet before stopping in the middle of I-81 North.

The interstate was shut down for several hours and traffic diverted onto I-40 while the crash was cleared and the investigation took place. It's back open now.

Officials with the JPD said that the trooper was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time.

Earlier, the Dandridge Police Department was asking people to avoid heading out on the highways and TDOT diverted traffic.

According to Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted from I-40 at Exit 424 to State Routes 113 and 341 back onto I-81 North at Exit 4 after the semi-truck flipped and blocked the northbound lane of I-81 at Spring Creek Road/Mile Marker 1.