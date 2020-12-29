'I Believe in Heroes' image honors Metro Police officers

"We want to honor these heroes so that no one will forget their courage."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A powerful new image repurposing the famous "I Believe in Nashville" mural is honoring the six Metro Police officers who risked their lives to evacuate people from the blast scene.

One of those heroes, Officer Michael Sipos, was from Knox County. He graduated from Hardin Valley Academy and earned his degree from the University of Tennessee.

The five other Nashville police officers who helped save lives Christmas morning are listed below:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years

Officer Tyler Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years

From now until Sunday, if you shop at any "I Believe in Nashville" store or online, 100 percent of profits will be donated to benefit the victims of Friday morning's bombing.