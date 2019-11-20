KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn wants to improve literacy rates across the state.

She told the House Budget Committee Monday that on the first day of high school, only 27% of students can read a textbook proficiently.

She said only a third of students statewide are reading at grade level in the third and fourth grades.

Knox County mother Carrie Richard wants her kids to have big imaginations and big dreams through reading.

"It can build up their confidence and their interests in a variety of things," Richard said. "I can't pass up that opportunity for them while they're young."

She takes them to the Knox County Library's preschool story time to help them expand skills they'll hold on to for the rest of their lives -- most importantly, reading.

"Every night, throughout the day, all day -- different books," Richard said. "And they usually have a variety. Right now, their interests are dinosaurs and monsters, but we talk a lot about emotions and how to deal with friendships."

They're skills the majority of students in East Tennessee aren't developing.

The Tennessee Department of Education said the average literacy rate in Blount County is 39.3%.

That's the highest among counties we looked at, with Knox County finishing just below it at 38.7%.

Anderson County sits at 34.7%, Loudon County at 36.2% and Sevier County at 29.7%.

Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said the state's strategy is to invest in proven, coherent, statewide literacy programs with high-quality materials, coaching and ways to assess how students are doing.

Richard said parents can help by reading to their kids.

"I think it's just a lot of time. You need to invest your time in your kids and follow their interests. Let them pick out what's going to be read that night."